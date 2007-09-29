Rock Band Officialy Priced & Dated

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

rock_band_price_date.jpgThe rumours of Rock Band's $200 price tag have been greatly... over estimated. While retailers like Amazon and Gamestop were listing the game with a tentative price of two Benjamins plus tax, MTV has now made it official. Rock Band for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 will retail for a more affordable $US 169.99, a price that includes the game, a drum kit, the microphone and a guitar controller. MTV games blogger Stephen Totilo broke the news earlier today of the final price, also tossing us a release date bone of November 23rd, making for an extra painful Black Friday shopping experience.

PlayStation 2 owners get a lick of good news, too, with Rock Band for that last-gen console bumped up to December 10th of 2007 for $US 159.99. Me? I'll be rocking out with the taste of turkey sandwiches and cranberry sauce the day after Thanksgiving on my PS3. Finally, something to be thankful for.

"Rock Band" PS3/Xbox360 Price Set, PS2 Release Moved Up To 2007 [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

  • Anonymous Guest

    So, for Australians, that's roughly $192.00.
    That's a lot of money. Still, better than the $270+ that's been mentioned previously. When I consider I paid $120-$130 for Guitar Hero II on the 360 with just a guitar controller... I guess it makes sense.

    0
  • Duskbringer Guest

  • Luke Plunkett @Luke Plunkett

    It won't cost $192 here. Usually for game prices you ignore the exchange rate and just double whatever it costs in the US, since their USD$50-60 games go for $100-120 here.

    Don't be surprised to see the local price hit at $270-300.

    0
  • Jim Guest

    Whats the release date in australia for RB?

    0
  • Jim Guest

  • tim Guest

    yer here in Australia its bloody expensive for consoles and games

    0
  • heywardo @will

    i've heard that its going to be $240 down under

    0
  • NOAH Guest

    does anyone know if rock band will be out for wii because i really really want it but i can't get it if it's not on a cosole i have. also whats the australian relese date

    0
  • allen Guest

    if the exchange rate (the money on how we are buying the us dollar) is still good, like it is now its about 95c, we could get it at 176 bucks if it still stays there? but then we could get it lower . so just keep your hopes up and wait till september (time where rock band comes out apparently)

    0
  • BIG DICK AT LIVE Guest

    OMFG i got a boner

    0

