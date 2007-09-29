Rock Band Officialy Priced & Dated

The rumours of Rock Band's $200 price tag have been greatly... over estimated. While retailers like Amazon and Gamestop were listing the game with a tentative price of two Benjamins plus tax, MTV has now made it official. Rock Band for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 will retail for a more affordable $US 169.99, a price that includes the game, a drum kit, the microphone and a guitar controller. MTV games blogger Stephen Totilo broke the news earlier today of the final price, also tossing us a release date bone of November 23rd, making for an extra painful Black Friday shopping experience.

PlayStation 2 owners get a lick of good news, too, with Rock Band for that last-gen console bumped up to December 10th of 2007 for $US 159.99. Me? I'll be rocking out with the taste of turkey sandwiches and cranberry sauce the day after Thanksgiving on my PS3. Finally, something to be thankful for.

