Rock Band Touring America

Haven't played Rock Band? Good thing a GIANT SEMI TRUCK will be bringing Rock Band to the masses. On September 9th, a 24-city American tour will kick off in Las Vegas. MTV's even going to make you famous. According to its GameDrop Blog:

If you think you're destined for Rock Band stardom, you're in luck; you can test your skills and participate in the nationwide casting call at MTV's Rock Band "Rock Off" events. Any rockers without stage fright who play on the Rock Band tour bus stage will be captured on tape for consideration by MTV casting directors. Two bands will get picked and flown to NYC to spend face-time with a real rock band for official rocker training. Then they'll play on MTV's TRL, and the winning outfit will get to open for a surprise super group at the Rock Band launch concert.

Hit the jump for the tour dates: Rock Band Tour Dates (specific locations will be released separately):

September 9 - 16, 2007 Las Vegas, NV

September 13 - 16, 2007 Milwaukee, WI

September 20 - 23, 2007 Sacramento, CA

September 20 - 23, 2007 Columbus, OH

September 27 - 30, 2007 Seattle, WA

September 27 - 30, 2007 Chicago, IL

October 4 - 7, 2007 Portland, OR

October 4 - 7, 2007 Pittsburgh, PA

October 11 - 14, 2007 Oakland, CA

October 11 - 14, 2007 Cleveland, OH

October 17 - 21, 2007 San Francisco, CA

October 18 - 21, 2007 Philadelphia, PA

October 25 - 28, 2007 San Diego, CA

October 25 - 28, 2007 Baltimore, MD

October 31 - November 18, 2007 Los Angeles, CA

November 1 - 4, 2007 New York, NY

November 8 - 11, 2007 Boston, MA

November 15 - 18, 2007 New Jersey

November 27 - 30, 2007 Phoenix, AZ

November 27 - December 2, 2007 Atlanta, GA

December 6 - 9, 2007 Austin, TX

December 6 - 9, 2007 New Orleans, LA

December 13 - 16, 2007 Dallas, TX

December 13 - 16, 2007 Orlando, FL

