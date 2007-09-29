Yes, I'm looking forward to Rock Band's DLC. And its drum kit. But strangely, the thing I'm looking forward to most is its character creation utility. See, I didn't like Guitar Hero's band (with the exception of the beardy bass player), because they weren't my people. Were Brothel Fire a real band, no man in tight leather pants would be anywhere near the microphone. With this, though? We're all good.
Rock Band's Character Customisation
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink