Rock Band's Latest Song List

Electronic Arts just sent us the latest set list for Rock Band, it includes both The Pixies "Wave of Mutilation" and Hole's "Celebrity Skin" that McWhertor pointed out yesterday as well as a song by the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs which I hadn't noticed before. I haven't been totally on top of Rock Band's growing song launch list, so it may have been announced previously. Blue Oyster Cult "Don't Fear the Reaper" (Master) The Who "Won't Get Fooled Again" (Master) David Bowie "Suffragette City" (Master) Black Sabbath "Paranoid" (Cover) The Ramones "Blitzkrieg Pop" (Master) Mountain "Mississippi Queen" (Cover) Bon Jovi "Wanted Dead or Alive" (Master) Rush "Tom Sawyer" (Cover) Nirvana "In Bloom" (Master) Stone Temple Pilots "Vasoline" (Master) Weezer "Say It Ain't So" (Master) The Hives "Main Offender" (Master) The Strokes "Reptilla" (Master) Queens of the Stone Age "Go with the Flow" (Master) Foo Fighters "Learn to Fly" (Master) Metallica "Enter Sandman" (Master) Deep Purple "Highway Star" (Master) Faith No More "Epic" (Master) Jet "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" (Master) OK Go! "Here It Goes Again (Master) Radiohead "Creep" (Master) Rolling Stones "Gimme Shelter" (Master) The Clash "Should I Stay or Should I Go" (Master) Smashing Pumpkins "Cherub Rock" (Master) Beastie Boys "Sabotage" (Master) Nine Inch Nails "The Hand That Feeds" (Master) Garbage "I Think I'm Paranoid" (Master) The Pixies "Wave of Mutilation" (Master) Yeah Yeah Yeahs "Maps" (Master) Hole "Celebrity Skin" (Master)