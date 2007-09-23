R-Type Tactics Hands-On Impressions

I didn't even know R-Type Tactics was being shown here, so (literally) bumping into it was a nice surprise. Even nicer was the fact that nobody was playing it, so I went ahead and gave it some of my precious time. First impression was that my inability to read Japanese was going to hurt: the game's got a billion menu screens, none of which are in English, which meant ten of my 25 minutes with the thing were spent fumbling through the menus.
Once I finally got there though, it's... what you'd expect! It's a hex, turn-based strategy game, where you're controlling an entire fleet (capital ships, the works) instead of just one. A basic, old-fashioned game, then, but it does look nice, and as a fan of older PC titles like Panzer General it's great seeing the genre alive and kicking. Might be worth a look-in for R-Type fanboys, but probably more of an investment for strategy fans.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink