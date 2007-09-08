SCEE Says Home Release Date "Unofficial"

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

OH HOMEYesterday's post on upcoming release dates for PSP, PlayStation 2 and PLAYSTATION 3 games shouldn't be taken as fact, at least according to Sony Computer Entertainment Europe. The company's UK reps told GamesIndustry.biz that the list, forwarded to us by a tipster, was "not an official release schedule" and that "none of the dates on the list have been confirmed at this time."

Denial? Certainly not, but that doesn't mean our friends across the pond should plan their GAME camping trips around the alleged schedule until they hear official word from Sony themselves. According to the same sources, while the October 11th release date for the Home service is unconfirmed, we should expect further announcements on the platform at Tokyo Game Show.

In the meantime, petty potshots are certainly welcome from our online friends and well-wishers.

Sony denies issuing release date for PlayStation Home [GamesIndustry]

