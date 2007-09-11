SCEE Still Selling The PS3 As A Multimedia Thing

In the leadup to Christmas, Sony will be distributing a quarter of a million glossy, expensive-looking advertising books to retailers across Britain. Sadly, it looks like SCEE didn't get the memo: the book will be divided into four chapters. One for HD, online functionality and Blu-Ray movie releases. And one for upcoming games. One! Guys, Wada demands it, Kaz said it: get with the selling it as a games console. That's its job. Might help you shift a few more! Sony teams up with Future Plus [MCV]