Secret Agent Clank Coming To PSP

clank_secret_agent.jpgJust as Ratchet from the Ratchet & Clank series of PlayStation games was given a spotlight role in Ratchet Deadlocked, it appears his robotic sidekick will be on the receiving end of his own spin-off. One of the surprising and unannounced titles making an appearance at the Sony media event in Tokyo this evening was Secret Agent Clank, a PSP game featuring the fictional adventures of the bot who's half-backpack, half-gadget stuffed mystery.

The game was rumoured to be in development at High Impact Games—creator of Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters for the PSP—earlier this year. While we don't have any official screens of the game yet, we expect it will be on the TGS show floor and hope to get some hands-on time with it.

