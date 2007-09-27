Seeds Gets Craptastic New Name

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

seedsnewname.jpg Clover Studios was Capcom's boutique team behind game innovative games like Okami and God Hand. What's more, Clover is a pretty nice name! When things soured with Capcom, the studio was shuttered and producer Atsushi Inaba, Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami and Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya formed SEEDS. It was Clover reborn, and likewise it also had a cool name. The emphasis here is had. Over on the SEEDS official website, there is a notice that SEEDS is apparently merging with IT company ODD Solutions ODD Corporation to form, brace yourself, Platinum Games. Yes, PLATINUM GAMES. The website says something like:

On October 1, 2007, SEEDS Corporation will merge with ODD Corporation to create "Platinum Games," which will be a fresh step forward.

More like a step backwards, amirite? Clover went from SEEDS to what sounds like a shitty PC game maker. And merging with a company called "ODD"? Strange! Any name would be better than Platinum Games — hell, they should've called this start up Earth. Ungh.

Seeds [Official Site]

Eds Note: As pointed out on forum NeoGAF, the ODD Corporation linked above (ODD Solutions) might not be what SEEDS is merging with. SEEDS is merging with a company called ODD Corporation, but info about that company is scant.

