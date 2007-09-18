Sega Rally Demo Rolls Onto Xbox Live

You got to hand it to Larry Hryb. Even while he is sitting in the Orlando airport waiting for a plane to the Tokyo Game Show, he still has time to let us know that Sega has slapped 691MB of pure racing fury up on Xbox Live for your demoing enjoyment. Sega Rally takes the Sega Rally series into the next-generation (or current gen, if you're counting), with deformable terrain, and smashable scenery to careen wildly into in one of over 30 vehicles. The single player demo is available everywhere Xbox 360's are sold except for Asia, though that might be redundant.

