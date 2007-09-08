SEGA Reminds The Dreamcast Is Soon Dead

As we previously posted, the last Friday of this month marks the end of official SEGA Dreamcast console and peripherals repairs. After that, SEGA of Japan officially (and humbly) disowns the product and you'll be forced to get your machine in some back alley by some dude who doesn't wash his hands. The horror! Over on its official site, SEGA just posted a friendly reminder online of this impending doom. Wait, this isn't very friendly, this isn't very friendly at all.

A moment of silence, please — those are the last breaths of the SEGA Dreamcast support you hear. DC's Time is Up Soon [SEGA]