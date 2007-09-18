The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sega's Steinberg Moves to SCEA

stienberg.jpgScott A. Steinberg has been marketing the hell out of the electronic entertainment sector for over 20 years, having worked with Sega, Roxio, Liquid Audio, Eidos, and Crystal Dynamics. Now he's leaving his current VP of marketing position at Sega to jump onboard the Sony Computer Entertainment America train as the Vice President of Product Marketing, a newly created position responsible for all PlayStation marketing in North America. Steinberg will report directly to Marketing and PSN senior VP Peter Dille, who had lovely things to say about him.

"We are thrilled to have Scott join our team as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the PlayStation marketing staff and the management group here at SCEA," said Dille. "Scott has an ideal blend of experience in digital entertainment and content delivery as well as a proven track record for strategic innovation and implementation within this industry.

Some would say Steinberg has been marketing the PS3 since June, when he famously dissed the Wii in an interview with Reuters. The only difference now is he gets paid for it! Grats, Scott!

Sony Computer Entertainment America Appoints New Vice President of Product Marketing

Scott A. Steinberg, Digital Entertainment and Industry Veteran, Joins SCEA Management Team

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 17 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) today announced the appointment of 20-year industry veteran Scott A. Steinberg to the newly-created role of Vice President, Product Marketing, SCEA. Steinberg will report to Peter Dille, Senior Vice President, Marketing and PlayStation Network. Steinberg, who will be responsible for all hardware, software and channel marketing for PlayStation in North America, will join SCEA officially on October 1st.

Steinberg brings to SCEA more than 20 years experience marketing entertainment and technology products at companies such as SEGA, Roxio/Napster, Liquid Audio, Eidos Interactive and Crystal Dynamics. He joins SCEA from SEGA of America where he was Vice President of Marketing, responsible for all of SEGA's consumer brand and digital commerce efforts in North America. Originally at SEGA during the height of the popularity of the Genesis platform in the early 1990s, Steinberg also worked hand in hand with the sales organization and participated in SEGA's global product planning group designed to evaluate development and licensed properties. In addition, Steinberg brings to SCEA a wealth of experience after leading Roxio's marketing and digital commerce efforts and orchestrated the marketing re-launch of the company's digital music subsidiary, Napster, as a legal digital music service in 2003.

"We are thrilled to have Scott join our team as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the PlayStation marketing staff and the management group here at SCEA," said Dille. "Scott has an ideal blend of experience in digital entertainment and content delivery as well as a proven track record for strategic innovation and implementation within this industry. He will be a critical component for the success of our marketing efforts across the PlayStation brand moving forward."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles