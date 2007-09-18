Sega's Steinberg Moves to SCEA

Scott A. Steinberg has been marketing the hell out of the electronic entertainment sector for over 20 years, having worked with Sega, Roxio, Liquid Audio, Eidos, and Crystal Dynamics. Now he's leaving his current VP of marketing position at Sega to jump onboard the Sony Computer Entertainment America train as the Vice President of Product Marketing, a newly created position responsible for all PlayStation marketing in North America. Steinberg will report directly to Marketing and PSN senior VP Peter Dille, who had lovely things to say about him.
"We are thrilled to have Scott join our team as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the PlayStation marketing staff and the management group here at SCEA," said Dille. "Scott has an ideal blend of experience in digital entertainment and content delivery as well as a proven track record for strategic innovation and implementation within this industry.
Some would say Steinberg has been marketing the PS3 since June, when he famously dissed the Wii in an interview with Reuters. The only difference now is he gets paid for it! Grats, Scott!
Sony Computer Entertainment America Appoints New Vice President of Product Marketing
Scott A. Steinberg, Digital Entertainment and Industry Veteran, Joins SCEA Management Team
FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 17 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) today announced the appointment of 20-year industry veteran Scott A. Steinberg to the newly-created role of Vice President, Product Marketing, SCEA. Steinberg will report to Peter Dille, Senior Vice President, Marketing and PlayStation Network. Steinberg, who will be responsible for all hardware, software and channel marketing for PlayStation in North America, will join SCEA officially on October 1st.
Steinberg brings to SCEA more than 20 years experience marketing entertainment and technology products at companies such as SEGA, Roxio/Napster, Liquid Audio, Eidos Interactive and Crystal Dynamics. He joins SCEA from SEGA of America where he was Vice President of Marketing, responsible for all of SEGA's consumer brand and digital commerce efforts in North America. Originally at SEGA during the height of the popularity of the Genesis platform in the early 1990s, Steinberg also worked hand in hand with the sales organization and participated in SEGA's global product planning group designed to evaluate development and licensed properties. In addition, Steinberg brings to SCEA a wealth of experience after leading Roxio's marketing and digital commerce efforts and orchestrated the marketing re-launch of the company's digital music subsidiary, Napster, as a legal digital music service in 2003.
