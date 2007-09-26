The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Sex Pistols Need To Eat, Record Master Tracks For GHIII

sexpistols.jpgIn 2006, the Sex Pistols "politely declined" to be present when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Frontman Johnny Rotten issued a statement, which read:

Next to the SEX PISTOLS rock and roll and that hall of fame is a piss stain. Your museum. Urine in wine. Were not your monkey and so what? Fame at $25,000 if we paid for a table or $15,000 to squeak up in the gallery, goes to a non-profit organization selling us a load of old famous. Congradulations. If you voted for us, I hope you noted your reasons. Your anonymous as judges, but your still music industry people. Were not coming. Your not paying attention. Outside the shit-stem is a real SEX PISTOL.

Strong, if poorly-written, stuff. Barely a year later, though, this pops into my mailbox:

Activision announced today that Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Sex Pistols, who famously turned down the award, recently returned to the studio to re-record "Anarchy in the U.K.," which will be included in Guitar Heroâ„¢ III: Legends of Rock as a master track.

That's right. They're recording their first material in 30 years (Anarchy and one other track) for a music videogame. Insert your own snappy comment about the hypocrisy of washed-up "rebellious" musicians below, I'm hungry and am going to go make a sandwich.

