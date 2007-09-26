Sex Pistols Need To Eat, Record Master Tracks For GHIII

In 2006, the Sex Pistols "politely declined" to be present when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Frontman Johnny Rotten issued a statement, which read:

Next to the SEX PISTOLS rock and roll and that hall of fame is a piss stain. Your museum. Urine in wine. Were not your monkey and so what? Fame at $25,000 if we paid for a table or $15,000 to squeak up in the gallery, goes to a non-profit organization selling us a load of old famous. Congradulations. If you voted for us, I hope you noted your reasons. Your anonymous as judges, but your still music industry people. Were not coming. Your not paying attention. Outside the shit-stem is a real SEX PISTOL.

Strong, if poorly-written, stuff. Barely a year later, though, this pops into my mailbox:

Activision announced today that Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Sex Pistols, who famously turned down the award, recently returned to the studio to re-record "Anarchy in the U.K.," which will be included in Guitar Heroâ„¢ III: Legends of Rock as a master track.

That's right. They're recording their first material in 30 years (Anarchy and one other track) for a music videogame. Insert your own snappy comment about the hypocrisy of washed-up "rebellious" musicians below, I'm hungry and am going to go make a sandwich.