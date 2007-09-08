The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Shadow Monsters (Gameplay?) Is A Bit Amazing

Philip Worthington's Shadow Monsters was on display at GC07, and it may have been—no, definitely was—the most amazing thing I saw at the whole show. Essentially, it's a projector that adds extra animations and sounds to your shadow puppets. And it's a lot of raw, unadulterated fun.

Shadow Monsters has been around since 2005, but the exhibit/game certainly hasn't gotten its due in the media. Game devs, take note please. There is more innovation in this one product than the entirety of next gen motion control—by a long shot.

Shadow Monsters Home [worthersoriginals]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles