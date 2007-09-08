Shadow Monsters (Gameplay?) Is A Bit Amazing

Philip Worthington's Shadow Monsters was on display at GC07, and it may have been—no, definitely was—the most amazing thing I saw at the whole show. Essentially, it's a projector that adds extra animations and sounds to your shadow puppets. And it's a lot of raw, unadulterated fun.

Shadow Monsters has been around since 2005, but the exhibit/game certainly hasn't gotten its due in the media. Game devs, take note please. There is more innovation in this one product than the entirety of next gen motion control—by a long shot.

Shadow Monsters Home [worthersoriginals]