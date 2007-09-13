Shadowrun Developer Shuts Down

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

fasa_closing.jpgThe rumours were true. Shadowrun developer FASA Studio has indeed closed its doors with studio manager Mitch Gitelman confirming the news on the official Shadowrun community forums today. According to Gitelman, today was the last official day of work for employees still at FASA, with many former FASA team members moving on to other positions at Microsoft Game Studios.

Rumours about the studio's closure surfaced in March of this year, well before Shadowrun shipped, when a former FASA worker wrote of an employee exodus and that decision makers would "cut the tumour that is FASA Studio from the body of Microsoft."Gitelman wrote that hardcore Shadowrun players needn't worry about being abandoned as "We have kept our Community Manager and Technical Support Manager on the job to aid and support you and will continue to do so while people continue to play our game."

We're waiting to hear back from Microsoft PR to learn more about the situation. Mitch's full statement is linked below.

FASA Studio has closed its doors [Official Shadowrun Community Forum]

