She's Beaten Halo 3 And You Haven't

reyes.jpgGames Radar has posted an interesting interview with Editor-in-Chief of Official Xbox Magazine, Francesca Reyes who apparently has gone to Bungie and played through and beaten the entire of Halo 3. When asked about the experience, Reyes who lives in San Francisco, had this to say:

...I thought to myself: Wow. I can't believe I just did something that hundreds of thousands of people have been waiting years to do. I can't believe I just did something that I'VE been waiting years to do. It was one of those epiphany moments when I got really, really happy and realised how much I loved my job.

Reyes is under embargo and can't talk about the game of course, but all will be revealed when her massive ten page review comes out in OXM later this month. I must admit that I don't have any real burning desire to play Halo 3 given my infamous inability to play FPSs, but reading this little interview made me just a tinge green with envy. I can only imagine how it will make a true Halo 3 die hard feel...

Meet the first person to play, finish and review Bungie's trilogy capping epic [GamesRadar]

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

