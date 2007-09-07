Shivering Isles Retail 360 Disc Coming

That's right, you don't have to download the Elder Scrolls IV: Shivering Isles expansion to play it on your Xbox 360, Bethesda today confirmed that the pack will be going to retail in October and will also include the Knights of the Nine content.
The retail disc will sell for $US30, no word yet on whether they will be doing the same for the Playstation 3, though I'm told they are looking into options.
Bethesda also let us know that Prima is releasing a new nearly 500-page Game of the Year edition of their Oblivion Game Guide which will cover all of the content released to date.
Bethesda Softworks Announces The Elder ScrollsÂ® IV: Shivering Islesâ„¢ Xbox 360 Retail Disc Official Expansion to Award-Winning Role Playing Game, Available at Retail, Combined With Knights of the Nine
September 06, 2007 (Rockville, MD) - Bethesda SoftworksÂ®, a ZeniMax Media company, announced today that it will release The Elder ScrollsÂ® IV: Shivering Islesâ„¢ for Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft at retail. Gamers will now be able to play the award-winning expansion to the 2006 Game of the Year, The Elder Scrolls IV: OblivionÂ®, without accessing Xbox LiveÂ® online entertainment network. The retail disc will also include the downloadable content, The Elder ScrollsÂ® IV: Knights of the Nineâ„¢. Released in March 2006 for Windows and Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and in March 2007 for PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system, Oblivion has already earned countless awards from publications around the world and won numerous Game of the Year and RPG of the Year awards. It has also recently achieved the status of both Xbox 360 Platinum Hit (North America) and Xbox 360 Classic (Europe). The Xbox 360 Platinum Hits and Classics programs allow existing gamers and new gamers alike to have access to great games at an amazing price. Oblivion features a powerful combination of free-form gameplay, unprecedented graphics, cutting edge AI, character voices by acting legends Patrick Stewart, Sean Bean, Terrance Stamp, and Lynda Carter, and an award-winning soundtrack. Gamers can choose to unravel Oblivion's epic narrative at their own pace or explore the vast world in search of their own unique challenges. With more than 30 hours of new gameplay, Shivering Isles allows you to explore an entirely new plane of Oblivion - the realm of Sheogorath, the Daedric Prince of Madness. Shivering Isles features a bizarre landscape split between the two sides - Mania and Dementia -filled with vast, twisting dungeons mirroring the roots of the trees they are buried within. Sheogorath himself looks to you to be his champion and defend his realm and its inhabitants from destruction as you discover all new items, ingredients, spells, and much more. Knights of the Nine features an all-new faction and quests for noble characters and answers many of the questions surrounding the Ayleid ruins found throughout Oblivion. Players can join a new faction and found their own order of holy knights - leading them into battle against a sorcerer-king and his demonic minions while exploring massive dungeons and searching for legendary relics - the holy armour and weapons of the Divine Crusader. Shivering Isles for Xbox 360 will be available in retail stores in October. For more information on Oblivion, Shivering Isles, or The Elder Scrolls, visit www.elderscrolls.com.
