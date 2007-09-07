Shivering Isles Retail 360 Disc Coming

That's right, you don't have to download the Elder Scrolls IV: Shivering Isles expansion to play it on your Xbox 360, Bethesda today confirmed that the pack will be going to retail in October and will also include the Knights of the Nine content.

The retail disc will sell for $US30, no word yet on whether they will be doing the same for the Playstation 3, though I'm told they are looking into options.

Bethesda also let us know that Prima is releasing a new nearly 500-page Game of the Year edition of their Oblivion Game Guide which will cover all of the content released to date.

Hit the jump for the release.