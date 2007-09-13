The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Show Nintendo Your Donkey Kong

donkeykong.jpgNintendo wants you to put monkeys in strange places. Don't look at me, they said it. In conjunction with photo sharing site SmugMug (no porn, I looked), Nintendo has issued the "DK Climb to the Top Challenge" to commemorate the release of DK Jungle Climber on the Nintendo DS. You have from now until October 1st to submit a picture to the contest page at www.DKcontest.SmugMug.com, showing Donkey Kong climbing in strange and exotic places, with the five best submissions receiving a DS Lite and a copy of the game. Entries can be hand-drawn, digitally manipulated, or actual snapshots, though if you can get a picture of an ape at least twice the size of a man climbing something you've either got other things to worry about, or you're Jane Goodall, in which case you're disqualified. Take that, Goodall!

DONKEY KONG SIGHTINGS CLIMB TO EPIC PROPORTIONS

Photo Contest Marks the Launch of DK Jungle Climber

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 12, 2007 - Nintendo and photo-sharing Web site SmugMug are looking for images of Donkey Kongï¿½, who reportedly has been spotted climbing notable landmarks worldwide. Images of the climbing video game icon can be submitted to www.DKcontest.SmugMug.com through Oct. 1, 2007, and the five best images win a Nintendo DS system and a copy of DK Jungle Climber.

The "DK Climb to the Top Challenge" photo contest marks the Sept. 10 launch of the new DK Jungle Climber video game for the portable Nintendo DSï¿½, which sets the great ape on a new, swinging adventure. Entrants are welcome to submit any and all images they find of Donkey Kong climbing in unusual places, including hand-drawn pictures, electronically manipulated photos or even actual snapshots. Visit www.DKcontest.SmugMug.com for complete contest details and prize information.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles