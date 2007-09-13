Show Nintendo Your Donkey Kong

Nintendo wants you to put monkeys in strange places. Don't look at me, they said it. In conjunction with photo sharing site SmugMug (no porn, I looked), Nintendo has issued the "DK Climb to the Top Challenge" to commemorate the release of DK Jungle Climber on the Nintendo DS. You have from now until October 1st to submit a picture to the contest page at www.DKcontest.SmugMug.com, showing Donkey Kong climbing in strange and exotic places, with the five best submissions receiving a DS Lite and a copy of the game. Entries can be hand-drawn, digitally manipulated, or actual snapshots, though if you can get a picture of an ape at least twice the size of a man climbing something you've either got other things to worry about, or you're Jane Goodall, in which case you're disqualified. Take that, Goodall!

