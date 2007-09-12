Sierra Desperate For New IP

Here's a strange one. Vivendi are pushing Sierra to get cracking on new IP, which they see as vital in terms of competing in the console market. Sierra's Senior VP of marketing Al Simone:

Next year, we're looking to bring original IPs probably at a pace that most third parties haven't in the past few years.

New IP? What about old IP? Homeworld, King's Quest, Space Quest...that's where you need to be looking, not some new IP. Yes, I know, this is a backwards argument, since 9 times out of 10 something fresh and new trumps a tired old franchise, but not this time. The world needs a new Quest for Glory, and it needs it NOW. Sierra Entertainment Serious About New Franchises [AMN]