Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

It's already been an intense day for followers of video game hardware and software sales, but we've got one last set of figures to drop on you. This week's Japanese hardware sales charts, courtesy of Media Create, help to illustrate the difference in sales trends. As is the new norm, Nintendo reigns supreme in Japan, but the stark contrast between Xbox 360 sales in the US and Japan is harshly illustrated when one compares Media Create sales to NPD.

In general, hardware sales were down across the board, with Wii hardware selling at an all-time summer low. Hardware sales for the week of September 3rd to the 9th are below.