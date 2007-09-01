Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

doooooom.jpgIt's a miserable week for hardware sales across the Pacific as Japanese gamers shun hardware purchases in a major way. Only the Game Boy micro saw a jump in hardware sales week over week, with the Nintendo DS and Wii taking substantial drops. Surely, they're both doomed. Yes, quite doomed.

This week's depressing hardware figures, via Media Create, are below. Please don't read them near open windows or train tracks. I don't want your blood on my hands.

  • Nintendo DS Lite - 100,430
  • Wii - 46,283
  • PSP - 26,089
  • PLAYSTATION 3 - 16,393
  • PlayStation 2 - 15,139
  • Xbox 360 - 2,044
  • Game Boy micro - 423
  • Game Boy Advance SP - 163

:(

