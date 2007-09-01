Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

It's a miserable week for hardware sales across the Pacific as Japanese gamers shun hardware purchases in a major way. Only the Game Boy micro saw a jump in hardware sales week over week, with the Nintendo DS and Wii taking substantial drops. Surely, they're both doomed. Yes, quite doomed.
This week's depressing hardware figures, via Media Create, are below. Please don't read them near open windows or train tracks. I don't want your blood on my hands.
- Nintendo DS Lite - 100,430
- Wii - 46,283
- PSP - 26,089
- PLAYSTATION 3 - 16,393
- PlayStation 2 - 15,139
- Xbox 360 - 2,044
- Game Boy micro - 423
- Game Boy Advance SP - 163
:(
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink