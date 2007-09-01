Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

It's a miserable week for hardware sales across the Pacific as Japanese gamers shun hardware purchases in a major way. Only the Game Boy micro saw a jump in hardware sales week over week, with the Nintendo DS and Wii taking substantial drops. Surely, they're both doomed. Yes, quite doomed.

This week's depressing hardware figures, via Media Create, are below. Please don't read them near open windows or train tracks. I don't want your blood on my hands.

Nintendo DS Lite - 100,430

Wii - 46,283

PSP - 26,089

PLAYSTATION 3 - 16,393

PlayStation 2 - 15,139

Xbox 360 - 2,044

Game Boy micro - 423

Game Boy Advance SP - 163

:(