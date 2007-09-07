Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

Nintendo weekly hardware sales continue to drop as either supply remains constrained or, less likely, a nation of millions realises they've grown quite tired of housekeeping diaries and scribbling kanji on their touchscreens. Week over week, hardware numbers were down across the board with the exception of the PLAYSTATION 3. The PS3 avoided a dip with a little help from solid sales of Koei's Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War. For the week of August 27th to September 2nd, the hardware wars suffered the following casualties.

Nintendo DS Lite - 94,339 Wii - 39,371 PSP - 22,196 PLAYSTATION 3 - 18,068 PlayStation 2 - 14,280 Xbox 360 - 1,635 Game Boy micro - 263 Game Boy Advance SP - 195