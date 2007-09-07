Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Last week's number two showing, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates, moves up a notch this week, with Koei's PLAYSTATION 3 strategic slasher Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War breathing a little life into sales on Sony's pricey platform. The rest of the list is populated with a handful of newcomers, but little in the way of games you'll ever actually play.

The top ten for the week of August 27th to September 2nd look like this. The rest of the top thirty is after that.

01. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates (DS) - 79,000 / 256,000 02. Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War (PS3) - 59,000 / NEW 03. Gintama Gin-San to Issho! Boku no Kabuki Machi Nikki (PS2) - 57,000 / NEW 04. Sengoku Musou 2 Moushouden (PS2) - 52,000 / 235,000 05. One Piece Gear Spirit (DS) - 41,000 / NEW 06. Mario Party 8 (Wii) - 39,000 / 704,000 07. Summon Night: Twin Edge (DS) - 28,000 / NEW 08. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 3 - Best Price! (DS) - 20,000 / 77,000 09. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) - 20,000 / 166,000 10. Wii Play (Wii) - 19,000 / 1,675,000 11. Wii Sports (Wii) 12. Beatmania IIDX 13 DistorteD (PS2) 13. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 14. J.League Winning Eleven 2007: Club Championship (PS2) 15. Flash Focus: Vision Training in Minutes a Day (DS) 16. Mario Kart DS (DS) 17. Donkey Kong Jungle Climber (DS) 18. More Brain Age (DS) 19. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (DS) 20. SD Gundam G Generation Cross Drive (DS) 21. Hot Shots Golf 5 (PS3) 22. Kateikyoushi Hitman Reborn! Dream Hyper Battle (PS2) 23. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS) 24. More English Training (DS) 25. Kanji Brain Test 2M (DS) 26. Brain Age (DS) 27. Itadaki Street DS (DS) 28. Dragoneer's Aria (PSP) 29. Hitman: Blood Money (Xbox 360) 30. PokÃ©mon Diamond (DS)