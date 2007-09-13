Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Another week of Japanese software sales, Another Century's Episode 3 takes the top spot. Only a handful of new entries this week as the Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and Kidou Gekidan Haro Ichiza Gundam Mahjong + Z— proving Gundam + Nintendo DS + mahjong = profit—debut in the top ten.

Expect next week to be rather huge, however, as a pair Pokemon Fushigi no Dungeon titles for the DS and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII for PSP should have strong showings. Here are the top ten for the week of September 3rd to the 9th. The rest, after the break.

01. Another Century's Episode 3 THE FINAL (PS2) - 186,000 / NEW 02. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates (DS) - 36,000 / 292,000 03. Mario Party 8 (Wii) - 28,000 / 732,000 04. Sengoku Musou 2: Moushouden (PS2) - 25,000 / 260,000 05. Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War (PS3) - 17,000 / 76,000 06. Kidou Gekidan Haro Ichiza Gundam Mahjong + Z: Sara ni Deki Ruyouni Nattana! (DS) - 17,000 / NEW 07. Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (PS2) - 16,000 / NEW 08. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) - 15,000 / 181,000 09. Wii Play (Wii) - 14,000 / 1,689,000 10. Wii Sports (Wii) - 13,000 / 2,083,000 11. Flash Focus: Vision Training in Minutes a Day (DS) 12. Mario Kart DS (DS) 13. More Brain Age (DS) 14. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 15. J.League Winning Eleven 2007: Club Championship (PS2) 16. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 3 - Best Price! (DS) 17. One Piece: Gear Spirit (DS) 18. Hot Shots Golf 5 (PS3) 19. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (DS) 20. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS) 21. Donkey Kong: Jungle Climber (DS) 22. More English Training (DS) 23. Brain Age (DS) 24. Summon Night: Twin Edge (DS) 25. SD Gundam G Generation Cross Drive (DS) 26. DEAR My SUN!! (PS2) 27. English Training (DS) 28. Kanji Brain Test 2M (DS) 29. Will O' Wisp (PS2) 30. Itadaki Street DS (DS)

Media Create Weekly Sales [Gpara]