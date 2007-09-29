Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

While in Japan this week, we saw four times as many commuters sporting PSPs as we did ones rocking the Nintendo DS. Must be that half million strong group of gamers hooked on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII. Or maybe it was due to a strong debut from Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops Plus, which snuck in just behind Square-Enix's PSP hit. Plenty of new debuts this week, including Mario Strikers Charged which had a solid, if unspectacular first week. Top ten before the jump, twenty more after.

Here are the weekly sales for September 17th through the 23rd, courtesy of Media Create.

01. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII (PSP) - 109,000 / 595,000 02. Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops Plus (PSP) - 93,000 / NEW 03. PokÃ©mon Fushigi no Dungeon: Toki no Tankentai (DS) - 85,000 / 385,000 04. PokÃ©mon Fushigi no Dungeon: Yami no Tankentai (DS) - 75,000 / 344,000 05. Katekyoo Hitman Reborn!! DS Flame Rumble Kaien Ring Soudatsuen! - (DS) - 31,000 / NEW 06. Mario Strikers Charged (Wii) - 28,000 / NEW 07. Kiniro no Corda 2 Anchor (PS2) - 24,000 / NEW 08. Mario Party 8 (Wii) - 22,000 / 779,000 09. Samurai Warriors Katana (Wii) - 17,000 / NEW 10. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates (DS) - 16,000 / 331,000 11. Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops Plus Deluxe Pack (PSP) 12. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) 13. Taiko no Tetsujin DS (DS) 14. Wii Sports (Wii) 15. Flash Focus: Vision Training in Minutes a Day (DS) 16. Mario Kart DS (DS) 17. Another Century's Episode 3: THE FINAL (PS2) 18. Brain Age 2: More Brain Training In Minutes A Day (DS) 19. Wii Play (Wii) 20. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 21. Nanatsu Iro * Drops Pure!! (PS2) 22. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS) 23. Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney 3 - Best Price! (DS) 24. Sengoku Musou 2 Mushouden (PS2) 25. Brain Age: Train Your Brain In Minutes A Day (DS) 26. Fate/Tiger Colosseum (PSP) 27. Hot Shots Golf 5 (PS3) 28. More English Training (DS) 29. Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (PS2) 30. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP)

Sad to see both The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass and Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War leave the top thirty, but maybe they'll be back someday.

Media Create Weekly Sales