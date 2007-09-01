Simple 2000: The Late Japanese Software Chart

You just can't stop the Musou train from charging into the number one spot in this week's (late, sorry) Japanese software sales charts from Media Create. The hack and slash expansion from Koei just narrowly beat out the next Final Fantasy original title for the Nintendo DS. I'm sure we can all chalk it up to the Crystal Chronicles curse.

The four-title rush of brand new games kicked out the PLAYSTATION 3's former top ten citizen, Hot Shots Golf 5. I wonder if Musou series developer Omega Force will be able to get its own top ten showing with the next-gen hack 'n slash Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War for next week's chart. Any bets?

01. Sengoku Musou 2 Moushouden (PS2) - 182,484 / NEW 02. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates (DS) - 177,845 / NEW 03. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 3 - Best Price! (DS) - 56,787 / NEW 04. Mario Party 8 (Wii) - 48,803 / 665,000 05. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) - 23,678 / 146,000 06. Dragoneer's Aria (PSP) - 23,617 / NEW 07. SD Gundam G Generation Cross Drive (DS) - 19,844 / 206,000 08. J.League Winning Eleven 2007 Club Championship (PS2) - 19,344 / 246,000 09. Donkey Kong: Jungle Climber (DS) - 18,583 / 112,000 10. Wii Sports (Wii) - 18,223 / 2,053,000 11. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 12. Wii Play (Wii) 13. Bikkuriman Daijiten (DS) 14. Hayate The Combat Butler! (DS) 15. Flash Focus: Vision Training in Minutes a Day (DS) 16. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (DS) 17. Hot Shots Golf 5 (PS3) 18. Mario Kart DS (DS) 19. More Brain Age (DS) 20. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS) 21. Final Fantasy XII: International Zodiac Job System (PS2) 22. It's A Wonderful World (DS) 23. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 14 (PS2) 24. More English Training (DS) 25. Brain Age (DS) 26. Itadaki Street DS (DS) 27. Face Training DS (DS) 28. Otoda Master (DS) 29. PokÃ©mon Diamond (DS) 30. Dragon Quest Swords: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors (Wii)