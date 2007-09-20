Sims 2 Delivers Hot Teen Action

And so the endless parade of Sims 2 expansion packs marches relentlessly on until no facet of human life isn't idealistically represented in Sim form. Coming in November, The Sims 2 Teen Style Stuff seeks to distill teenagers down to their bare essence, grouping them into three easily recognisable subgroups. There is the Socialite group, which allows you to deck out your Sim princess with designer clothes and furniture befitting a spoiled brat. The Thrasher archetype is all about the extreme sports lifestyle, with skateboard and surfboard accessories to set off their khaki cargo shorts. Poser. Finally we have the Goths, with dark and gloomy accessories and plenty of buckles, belts, and fishnets. Wait, that's it? Where are the geeks? The jocks? No emo? I mean come on, emo is just goth with whinier music and brighter clothing. I guess we'll just have to use our imaginations. *sighs* The world hates us.

The Sims 2 Teen Style Stuff Fact Sheet

Give your teen Sims everything they need to express their unique style with The Sims 2 Teen Style Stuff! Now your teen Sims can show some attitude with all-new, unique furniture, decor items, fashions and more with three distinct themes - "Goth", "Thrasher" and "Socialite". Give your Sims a new phone, stereo, TV and other gadgets to keep them up to date and in touch with their friends. Make sure your Sims are always sporting the latest teen fashions including track suits, designer jeans, and yoga outfits. Let your young Sims express themselves in ways only teenagers can!

The Fabulous Life Of The Socialite

* Design a bedroom fit for a princess with a luxurious bed complete with drapery crown and a classy vanity table. * A delicately carved wardrobe is perfect for your Socialite teen to keep her designer jeans and other stylish accessories. * Young girl Sims can lounge around in chic pajamas that put a cute cami and pants with matching fuzzy slippers.

Get The Extreme Sport Lifestyle

* Deck out your Sims's room with a skateboard and surfboard wall sculpture to reflect their edge yet laidback lifestyle. * Give them khaki cargo shorts and other chill clothes that are perfect for lounging.

The Dark World Of The Goth

* Transform your Goth Sim's room into a reflection of their dark soul with gloomy furnishings like a black and red armoire and plush, velvet chairs. * Fill their wardrobe with dark and rebellious attire including buckles, belts and heavy boots for him and leather, tattoos and fishnets for her.