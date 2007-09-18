Smash Bros. Brawl Online Detailed

The latest update to the Smash Bros. Dojo! delivers details on the online multiplayer portion of the game and dammit, friend codes are still in effect. Every day I wake up and rush to the PC hoping to read an announcement about them going away, and every morning I die a little inside. Brawl players will be able to link up with their friends via impersonal strings of random numbers to battle it out online, complete with personalised, pre-entered messages mapped to the D-pad for taunting purposes. You can also opt to play random strangers, but without the personalised messages to keep the child predators at bay. Stats aren't kept for battles with strangers either, so you get all the fun of beating up random people with none of the joy of taunting, or indeed any proof that the match ever happened at all. Joy! Visit the Dojo yourself for more details and pretty pictures, and remember, "If you think of your opponent as a simple scarecrow, any psychological barriers may melt away."

Wi-Fi Play [Smash Bros. DOJO!]