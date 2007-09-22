The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Snake Inflitrates Smash Bros. Dojo

fireemblemsnake.jpgWith every one looking for him at the Tokyo Game Show, Solid Snake has used the diversion to infiltrate Smash Bros. Dojo! in a series of not one but three updates today. The first update merely introduces the character to the site in standard Dojo fashion. The next gives you a chance to listen to the "Metal Gear Solid: MGS4 Love Theme (Smash Bros. Brawl Version)", composed by Nobuko Toda and arranged by Akihiro Honda, created specially for the game. It's 100% MGS music. Epic, powerful, while at the same time maintaining the haunting, mournful quality unique to the series. Finally we have Snake's special moves, all of which involve our hero using military ordinance to do something horrible to the bad cartoon people. My favourite is the remote-controlled missile, though using the Cypher flying reconnaissance camera to recover from a fall is a nice touch.

Snake's Page On Smash Bros. Dojo!! [Smash Bros. Dojo!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles