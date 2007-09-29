SNK Brings 2 To North American PS2

While King of Fighters XII is coming to the PS3 and Xbox 360 in a few years, for the time being SNK is continuing to dole out the PS2 love. Today they announce that King of Fighters XI and Neogeo Battle Coliseum are both head to North American PlayStation 2 consoles. KOF XI is the 11th title in the main King of Fighters series (duh), sticking to the 2D we all know and love while adding in new factors like the Quick Shift, Saving Shift, and the Dream Cancel, which takes Super Cancels to a whole new level. Battle Coliseum is a Neogeo fan's wet dream, featuring 2 on 2 battles with characters from World Heroes, Art of Fighting, Fatal Fury, Samurai Showdown, Last Blade, Metal Slug, Kizuna Encounter, and my personal favourite SNK fighter, Garou: Mark of the Wolves. The game boasts 40 characters across 13 games for a truly awesome roster of fighters. The game was already released in Japan and Europe, so this Fall it's finally our turn. About damn time.

SNK PLAYMORE USA Announces THE KING OF FIGHTERS XI and NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM for PlayStationÂ®2 System

More Classic SNK Arcade Titles Arriving This Fall

Wall, NJ - Sept. 28, 2007 - SNK PLAYMORE USA CORPORATION, the U.S. publishing arm of the SNK PLAYMORE CORPORATION, today announced THE KING OF FIGHTERS XI and NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM for the PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment system.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XI expands on the winning KING OF FIGHTERS formula with new strategic options like Quick Shift and Saving Shift, which allow greater precision and control when switching out characters, the match-deciding Judgment Indicator, and Dream Cancel, which wreaks even more havoc than the Super Cancels found in previous games. In addition to all the 2D-fighting goodness found in the popular arcade version, THE KING OF FIGHTERS XI for PlayStationÂ®2 system offers exclusive features including extra characters, bonus stages and brand- new music.

Set in the year 2017, NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM pits players against a man determined to rule the NEOGEO world. The game employs a two vs. two tag- team battle system allowing players to switch characters during play and perform team attacks on their opponents. The character roster has 40 characters represented by well-known faces from the likes of WORLD HEROES, ART OF FIGHTING, FATAL FURY, SAMURAI SHODOWN, LAST BLADE, METAL SLUG and KIZUNA ENCOUNTER.

"KING OF FIGHTERS XI and NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM will give SNK fans everything they've come to expect plus great new features that put a twist on the classic game play," said Ben Herman, president of SNK PLAYMORE USA CORPORATION.