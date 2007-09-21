We're officially just one day into the Tokyo Game Show and already we have more content than anyone would ever want to read. For those of you trying to keep up or just into scanning headlines here's the list so far:Our Q Entertainment Meeting Free Genki Rockets Lumines Skins Coming Flynn Pwns Rez HD Every Extended Extra Extreme Impressions Justify Your Game: Rez HD Miz on Rez 2, Wii Space Channel and Al Gore Lumines Live Holiday Pack Details Miz Wants Ever Extend Extra Extreme on PSN Our Little Trip to Q Entertainment Rez HD Impressions First Ever Hands-On Impressions of Rez HD
The Day Before TGS Kotaku TGS Party Lips On Impressions Kotaku TGS Party: The Pictures, The Blackmail So We're at Konami Pre TGS Presser Liveblogging the Konami Pre-TGS Press Conference Rein Talks About His Suite (Not the Brown One) Wipeout HD Hands On Impressions No Major Nelson, All Crecente Konami's Bag of Schwag LocoRoco CocoReccho Hands on Impressions Beta Justify Your Game: LittleBigPlanet More PS3 Titles Coming from Everyday Shooter Creator Justify Your Game: Everyday Shooter Secret Agent Clank Coming to PSP Flynn's Akihabara Adventure: Party One
TGS Day One <!— TGS Through Glass Windows —>TGS Keynote Kick Off <!— TGS Press Pack and Numbers —>Liveblogging Kaz Hirai's Game Show Keynote The TGS Show Floor Metal Gear Solid 4 Impressions Sony Confirms, Details SIXAXIS Rumble Home Delayed Until Spring 08 <!— Metal Gear Solid 4 Hands On Gallery —>Remote PS3 Power On Coming to PSP Playstation Store Coming to PCs Halo 3 Sitdown and New Peter Jackson Details The List of PS3 Games That Support the DualShock 3 DualShock 3 Rumble Hands-On Yakuza 3 "Planned", Yakuza 2 "Thinking About" Rez, Every Extend Extra Ikagura on XBLA in Early 2008 Devil Mary Cry 4 Impressions Ace Combat 6 Hands On Impressions Round 2 Microsoft Needs a New Template The Secret Behind Assassin's Creed Exploded Consoles Kaz Hirai On the Future of PSP Tender Booth Babe Moment (Exhaustion) Three More Kingdom Hearts Games PSP Remote Play Demo Turns Us On, OK Just Our PS3s CESA Announces 2007 Japan Game Awards Winners Tender Booth Babe Moment (Ambassadors) Lost Odyssey Lights Out DualShock 3 the Announcement, the Sequel Guns on Time Crisis and Guncon Magic Club's Console Stickers Makes Things Pretty Winning Eleven Pro EVO Impressions Ubisoft Picks Up More Heroes For US Release Most Awesomest Controller Ever Project Gotham Racing 4 Impressions The Merchandise Konami Mobiles Contra 4 Character Contest</a?
