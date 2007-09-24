Soldier Of Fortune: Payback Details

I was wringing dry the last drops of Activate Asia 2007 coverage from my notepad, and came across the childish scrawlings I took of Soldier of Fortune: Payback.

The details were presented to us by Steve Williams, Global Brand Manager for Activision Minneapolis - otherwise known as Activision Value - and given alongside such video game classics as Dancing With The Stars and Big Game Hunter.

Firstly, Raven, the developer of the previous two games, is not involved. Despite this, Williams said they will be bringing back the gib-enhancing GHOUL technology... it just won't be GHOUL. He didn't even say GHOUL. Just gibs.

There was also the promise of multiple paths through the story, which will revolve around the player's work for a merc group called "The Shop". To top this off, over 40 real world weapons have been replicated and implemented in-game, and 16-player multiplayer included.

Activision provided November 21st as the day Xbox 360, PS3 and PC owners will be able to snap SoF: Payback up. If you want to, that is.