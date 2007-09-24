The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Soldier Of Fortune: Payback Details

activisionbig.jpg I was wringing dry the last drops of Activate Asia 2007 coverage from my notepad, and came across the childish scrawlings I took of Soldier of Fortune: Payback.

The details were presented to us by Steve Williams, Global Brand Manager for Activision Minneapolis - otherwise known as Activision Value - and given alongside such video game classics as Dancing With The Stars and Big Game Hunter.

Firstly, Raven, the developer of the previous two games, is not involved. Despite this, Williams said they will be bringing back the gib-enhancing GHOUL technology... it just won't be GHOUL. He didn't even say GHOUL. Just gibs.

There was also the promise of multiple paths through the story, which will revolve around the player's work for a merc group called "The Shop". To top this off, over 40 real world weapons have been replicated and implemented in-game, and 16-player multiplayer included.

Activision provided November 21st as the day Xbox 360, PS3 and PC owners will be able to snap SoF: Payback up. If you want to, that is.

Comments

  • sinet Guest

    With when the confirmation official of the play?

    0
  • cfulp Guest

    It's a budget title now. That's not looking too good.

    0
  • Anonymous Guest

    Only 16 players? Even for PC? Sheesh...

    0
  • OSPete Guest

    And they decide to drop this the same months as CoD4, Assasins Creed and Mass Effect.

    Totally under the radar

    0
  • GarbageDonkey Guest

    Meh :( Sof2 was a brilliantly simple game. RMG was made of win and success, and now the darn SOF name will be ruined. What a waste of code...

    0
  • Gaylord Guest

    This game is gonna be F---in sick!!

    0

