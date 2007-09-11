Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Sprinting To Xbox Live Arcade

Sega's Genesis classic Sonic the Hedgehog 2 not only ushered in the first in what would become a long line of shitty friends for Sonic, it propelled the blue rodent spiny mammal of the Erinaceidae family to near superstardom in the world of video game platformers. Sonic returns to Xbox Live Arcade this Wednesday with all the usual XBLA goodies—enhanced graphics, updated sound, leaderboards, online multiplayer. All of this for the low price of 400 Microsoft Points.

