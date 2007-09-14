The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Applies Spin To August NPD Sales

ps3_august_npd.jpgWith the Wii, Nintendo DS and Xbox 360 sitting pretty atop the NPD hardware sales charts and Madden NFL 08 taking the numero uno spot in the software sales charts, you'd think that Sony would have nothing to sing about. Guess again. Sony's official statement on the subject called August 2007 "a strong month for the PlayStation brand" citing $US 340 million in sales.

With the PLAYSTATION 3 in last place for the month, admittedly without Game Boy Advance figures, Sony says of the next-gen contender that it " finished off the summer by maintaining a steady increase in units sold over pre-July numbers, with 130,623 units sold at retail for the month" boasting of a "61% lift at retail over the past two months."

The company points to "some out of stock situations" at retail for the month-to-month decrease in PSP sales. While some potential PSP buyers may have been simply holding onto their cash waiting for the PSP 2000 revision, Sony says that decreased supplies of the current PSP were partially due to the transition in manufacturing to the new model.

We simply can't wait to hear from Microsoft and Nintendo.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles