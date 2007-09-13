Sony Confirms PlayStation Phone Is On The Table

Great, we can quit with all the rumours! Well. Almost. Sony Ericsson President Miles Flint has confirmed that, yes, they're looking long and hard at bringing in a gaming phone. He pulls up shy of confirming one is actually in development, but does discuss that if/when one does come along, it may not carry the PlayStation brand name:
We need to make sure that it is a credible phone, and be sure we are justified in putting that identity on it.
Come on, can't be that hard! Put Vib-Ribbon on one of those Sony Walkman phones (custom soundtracks, you see) and we are all set. Sony Ericsson eyes PlayStation brand [Financial Times]
