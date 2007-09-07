Sony Dates PlayStation Games For Europe (Including Home)

SCEE today clarified some near final release dates for games across the entire PlayStation family, including providing a tentative release date for its online social software Home. PlayStation Network releases, including Home, after the jump, but it appears gamers with the above haircut will be moping it up online before Halloween.

PLAYSTATION 3 October 17 - Folklore October 19 - Lair October 24 - Eye of Judgment November 7 - Ratchet & Clank: Tools of Destruction November 28 - Time Crisis 4 December 5 - Uncharted: Drake's Fortune December 2007 - Gran Turismo 5 ProloguePlayStation 2 October 19 - Buzz! Hollywood Quiz November 2 - Syphon Filter : Dark Mirror November 7 - EyeToy Play : Astro Zoo December TBA - ATV Off Road Fury 4 February 2008 - Pursuit Force : Extreme Justice

PSP October 17 - Pursuit Force : Extreme Justice November 2 - Syphon Filter : Logan's Shadow November 2007 - ATV Off Road : Fury Pro December 2007 - WipEout Pulse February 2008 - God of War : Chains of Olympus

Playstation Network (PS3) October 4 - SnakeBall October 4 - PixelJunk Racers October 11 - Home (tentative) October 18 - High Velocity Bowling October 24 - Aqua Vita October 25 - Operation C.F October 25 - Trials of Topoq October 25 - Eye Create November 8 - Tori Emaki November 15 - Mesmerize December 5 - Sky Diving December 6 - Elefunk December 13 - Pain December 2007 - Dark Mist