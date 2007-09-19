Sony Defense Force Fails Funny

In the wake of the brilliant Halo 3 Museum ad and the equally brilliant send-up of said ad, the Sony Defense Force figured the most unique way to strike back at the attention Halo 3 was getting was to create another send-up, only lacking the brilliance and the funny. MEGATONik already pointed out the irony of a video promoting Killzone 2 calling out a game for coming up short on graphical promises, so I won't mention it here.
Sony Defense Force's "Unbiased" Halo 3 Ad Remix [MEGATONik]
