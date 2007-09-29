Sony Europe Wants Your Folk Design

If you live in Europe or the UK and have a knack for creating fantastical creatures of joy and wonder, then Sony wants your designs for Folklore. Simply create a creature that looks like it would be at home in one of those goofy fairies books you find in the hardcover fantasy section of your local bookseller, name it, and describe what special attack you would grant your creation by October 22nd. After that a panel of judges from Game Republic that includes Resident Evil and Devil May Cry executive producer Yoshiki Okamoto will determine whether or not your little monster thing has what it takes to be included in the game. Download the demo on PSN today to see what sort of things they find interesting. Just don't pause it and trace. I'm sure they're watching for that. Visit PlayStation Europe for more details.

Wanted: Designs for a new Folklore character

Online competition winner will see their design become an in-game character for the supernatural PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 (PS3) thriller

o We're looking for a new inhabitant for the Netherworld - will you be its creator?

o Legendary Executive Producer Okamoto-San to sit on Game Republic judging panel

o Enter your design at eu.playstation.com before 22nd October to enter

If you're an imaginative gamer with a taste for the otherworldly then Folklore on PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 (PS3â„¢) is for you. The skilfully-woven tapestry of colourful landscapes and characters, gripping supernatural storyline and intuitive, motion-sensitive gameplay takes place in the mysterious Netherworld - a supernatural realm populated by Folks whose powers must be captured and harnessed in order to survive. There are over 100 Folk, each with their own unique personalities and individual style of combat - and now we want gamers to provide one more.

That's right - we're looking for one more Folk to inhabit the Netherworld, and we're running an online competition to find the budding artist who can design the character. If you can conceive of a supernatural creature worthy of sitting alongside the gelatinous Agar Agar, the spike-furred Bugaboo, the boulder-bodied Spriggan or the cavern-mouthed Fomoire, we want you to send us your design. Full entry details can be found at eu.playstation.com. The winning design will be turned into a real, in-game Folk by developers Game Republic - and will be downloadable from the PLAYSTATIONÂ®Store.

Entries will be judged by a panel from Japan's Game Republic studios that will include Yoshiki Okamoto, a.k.a. Okamoto-San - the iconic Executive Producer of smash hits Resident Evilâ„¢, Devil May Cryâ„¢ and Genjiâ„¢. The competition will run from September 28th to October 22nd - so get busy designing.

To see more of Folklore, head to PLAYSTATIONÂ®Network now to download the new playable demo that will provide the clearest indication yet of the adventures waiting for characters Ellen and Keats as they search for answers to a 17 year old mystery in the village of Doolin and the Netherworld beyond.