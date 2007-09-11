Sony PSPens, Made From PS2 Carcasses

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

1340797519_faaabe722d.jpgA PS2 died for this pen to be born. That's really all we know about these pens that are "made from recycled Playstation 2 plastic." Apparently from China, we're not so certain we believe that the pens are constructed from actual PS2 plastic. We're talking about a place that practically invented the knockoff—a place where you could probably find your own clone made from day-old KFC if you looked hard enough.

So yeah. Even though this pen is real, there's almost no way it's actually "real." Or should I switch those quotes around?

Recycled Playstation Pen [via gamesradar]

