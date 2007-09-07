Sony Say Yes, TV Cables Will Make The British PSP Slim Launch

A few days ago, CVG spoke to retailer GAME and came away with news that there'd be no TV cables for the PSP Slim's British launch. GAME practically own the specialist gaming market in the UK, so if there were no cables for GAME, safe bet was there'd be no cable for anyone else. WRONG. Sony have confirmed that TV cables will indeed be available at the handheld's launch. So there you have it. Sony confirms white PSP delay, cables available from day one [Gamesindustry.biz]