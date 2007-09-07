A few days ago, CVG spoke to retailer GAME and came away with news that there'd be no TV cables for the PSP Slim's British launch. GAME practically own the specialist gaming market in the UK, so if there were no cables for GAME, safe bet was there'd be no cable for anyone else. WRONG. Sony have confirmed that TV cables will indeed be available at the handheld's launch. So there you have it. Sony confirms white PSP delay, cables available from day one [Gamesindustry.biz]
Sony Say Yes, TV Cables Will Make The British PSP Slim Launch
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink