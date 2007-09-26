The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Sony To Consider Bigger PS3 HDD For Japanese Market

ps3hdd.jpgWhile Americans and Koreans sun themselves from the collective glare bouncing off their shiny, whopping 80GB PS3s, other parts of the world make do with 60GB models. Japan, surprisingly, is one of them, but Japan's Corporate News are reporting that might not be for much longer, Kaz Hirai saying that Sony are considering "boosting" the Japanese model's HDD capacity, and also that they'll take user requests into account when making the decision. Japanese readers, if you're going to fire off a request to Sony, try and keep it sensible, OK? The thing's expensive enough as it is, it doens't need a gagillion-billion GB HDD. That would be silly.

SCE President Confident of Attaining PS3 Sales Target [JCN, via MCV]

