Sony To Get Dressy?

When we're not posting about what we've eaten for breakfast, we're often found trolling the US Patent and Trademark Office for exciting new registrations. One of the more interesting such items to pop up recently is Sony Computer Entertainment's Dress, with the logo shown above.

So what the hell is Dress? Is Sony readying their own version of Sega's dress up and shopping game Love & Berry? Are budding Home citizens about to enjoy the labours of digital seamstresses? Is this Sony's answer to Project Runway? Whatever Sony's recently registered trademark for Dress will be, we're pretty sure it's going to be... interesting. Most of the trademark's goods and services registrations seem totally inappropriate for Sony's gaming division. For example, Dress is registered against things like "X-RAY TUBES", "GYMNASTIC INSTRUCTION", and "ELECTRIC HAIR-CURLERS FOR HOUSEHOLD USE" which I doubt we'll see. But some of the registrations seem much more likely to apply to a PlayStation game or application.

Some of the more interesting, more telling services that Dress is registered against include:

PROVIDING EXHIBIT SPACE OF VIRTUAL REALITY ENVIRONMENTS IN THE INTERNET FOR COMPUTER GENERATED 3-DIMENSIONAL DESIGN OF CLOTHING

ON-LINE RETAIL STORE SERVICES FEATURING DOWNLOADABLE VIDEO GAME SOFTWARE, SOFTWARE FOR CREATING DRESS AND WEARS FOR VIRTUAL REALITY AVATARS, SOFTWARE USED FOR CREATING VIRTUAL REALITY AVATARS, AND SOFTWARE FOR COMPUTER GENERATED 3-DIMENSIONAL CLOTHING FOR AVATARS

ENTERTAINMENT IN THE NATURE OF FASHION SHOWS

A lot of this sounds very much in tune with Phil Harrison's Game 3.0 mantra, providing gamers with a suite of tools that would aid them in the design of online avatar threads. With that adorable heart-shaped button graphic, it would seem that Dress will come with a slightly more feminine bent.

Of course, Sony, like many companies, registers plenty of trademarks that never see the light of day. Beats. for instance was trademarked by the company in the first quarter of 2007, then rated by the ESRB, but not a peep has been heard about the game.

We'll be tapping the shoulders of our favourite Sony execs in Tokyo next week to bug them about it, hoping to learn more.