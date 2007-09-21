Sony's Booth Babe Human Wave

At the very beginning and very end of each day of TGS, Sony's army of pretty PlayStation ladies are on parade. Not a confetti and ticker-tape kind of parade. A military kind of parade. The ladies line up, in a terrifyingly straight line, and are barked at by their instructor. They respond enthusiastically, and then commence with the bowing. Imagine a Mexican wave, but instead of Mexicans, it's a hundred Japanese women (note the equal height: these women were not born, they were crafted for this purpose) bowing their heads. Pointless, yes, but also strangely impressive.