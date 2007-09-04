Sony's PS3 Playable List For TGS

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

sonytgscompanions.jpg Sony released its TGS list of playable PS3 games. It's sizeable — over forty titles. What sticks out? Q Entertainment will be showing an unannounced PS3 title. Could Q's Tetsuya Mizuguchi (Rez, Space Channel 5) be showing off Rez 2 for the PSN? Besides that title, there are also 8 titles which have not been disclosed yet. Here's a list of what we know:

Agarest Senki (Idea Factory) Spiderman 3 (Activision) Transformers (Activision) Pirates of the Carribbean (Disney) Fifa 2008 (EA) NBA Live 08 (EA) Need for Speed Pro Street (EA) Harry Potter (EA) Railfan [Taiwan Railway] Devil May Cry 4 (Capcom) Pixeljunk RACERS (Q-gamesï¼‰ Unannounced Title (Q Entertainment) Jiwan Jockey 4 2007 (Koei) Dynasty Warriors 5 (Koei) Oblivion (Spike) Tony Hawk Project 8 (Spike) SEGA RALLY (tentative title) (Sega) Imabikisou (Sega) BuuBuu Cocoreccho! (SCE) Eye of Judgement (SCE) echocrome (SCE) Go! Sports Ski (SCE) Heavenly Sword (SCE) Little Big Planet (SCE) Lair (SCE) Warhawk (SCE) Uncharted (SCE) GT 5 Prologue (SCE) Mainichi Issho (SCE) Rachet & Clank (SCE) Shirokishi Monogatari (SCE) Ratatouille (THQ Japan) Dark Sector Time Crisis 4 (Bandai Namco) Assasin's Creed (Ubisoft) GRAW 2 (Ubisoft)

Sony's PS3 Games [Dengeki Online, Thanks Ben!]

