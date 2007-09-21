Despite a great interview with the director, Soul Calibur IV wasn't playable here at TGS. But fortunately we do have a new trailer to see! The game is looking really sharp and will be a definite addition to my collection. Who can resist shiny armor, sexy fighters and giant weapons? Now I just have to make the big decision: Xbox 360 or PS3...
Soul Calibur IV Trailer
