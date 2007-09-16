Special Treats For Hellgate: London Pre-Orders

EA and Namco Bandai are offering some special Halloween treats for those intrepid gamers who pre-order a copy of the long-awaited Hellgate: London, set to hit stores at the end of October. Everyone who orders early will receive this set of lovely parting gifts:

"We're excited to get our most passionate players into the early Beta test, and to reward them with a special look once the game goes live on Halloween," said Bill Roper, CEO of Flagship Studios. "The Founder's offer is designed for those die-hard fans that will have had time to really get to know the game during the Beta phase and plan on spending a lot of time with us online."

From the core team behind the global blockbuster action RPG DiabloÂ®, Hellgate: London represents the next leap in the evolution of the genre, combining the depth and addictive gameplay of traditional RPGs with the visceral action of first-person shooters. Featuring a deep, story-driven campaign with over 40 hours of gameplay, Hellgate: London can be played alone offline or online through the entire campaign experience for free in a safe, client-server environment. For those players who want to extend their Hellgate: London experience, Flagship is offering an optional subscription service which will give players access to huge amounts of content on an ongoing basis in the form of quests, character classes, demons, items, etc.

Hellgate: London has been rated 'M' for Mature by the ESRB and has been rated '18+' by PEGI. Visit www.esrb.org or www.pegionline.eu for more ratings information. For more information about the game, log onto http://info.ea.com or the game's official website at www.hellgatelondon.com.

1 A Dye Kit is an in-game item that lets you colour your online character's armour set to a particular theme, determined by the retailer you purchased your pre-order from. Your specific Dye Kit information can be found on your pre-order card that contains the code. This item is linked to your account when you enter your pre-order code. However, it is not available for use in the Beta, but only in the Live (retail) version of the game.

2 "Lifetime Subscription" refers to the lifetime of the online subscription component for Hellgate: London, not the user's lifetime. Lifetime Subscription memberships are limited to the first 125,000 pre-order purchasers of Hellgate: London from participating retailers who upgrade prior to November 30, 2007. Prior to purchasing a Lifetime Subscription, the purchasers of the Hellgate: London must complete their purchase of the Hellgate: London software and create a Hellgate: London online subscription account. The user acknowledges and agrees that: (a) the Hellgate: London online component, including, but not limited to the online subscription component may be cancelled at any time, without any refunds or other compensation to the user; (b) the Lifetime Subscription does not automatically grant access to expansions of Hellgate: London which are sold as individual products, as such products must be purchased separately; (c) the user must accept and abide by the End User License Agreement for Hellgate: London and the Terms of Service, Code of Conduct and Privacy Policy for the Hellgate: London online component, as each are modified from time to time, at all times prior to the purchase of a Lifetime Subscription; and (d) in addition to the foregoing, Ping0, LLC retains the right to cancel a Lifetime Subscription as set forth in the Terms of Service to the Hellgate: London online component.