Speed Racer The Movie The Game

I honestly had no clue this was happening. A Speed Racer film with John Goodman, Christina Ricci, Matthew Fox, and Richard "Shaft" Roundtree, directed by the Wachowski brothers? How did I not know about this? One of my minions shall be beaten within an inch of its life tonight for certain, but in the meantime I must learn about this glorious film through a Warner Bros. press release for the game of the movie of the animated series.

"We are very excited about this natural extension from the Speed Racer film to the videogame. Larry and Andy are videogame fans themselves, so they believe that an interactive game is a key component to the entire Speed Racer experience," said film producer Joel Silver.

Coming in 2008 for the Wii, DS, and later for the PS2, the game will involve racing, surprisingly enough. Combat racing to be exact, incorporating the 'car-fu' action the Wacho's have developed for the film. Look for the Wii and DS versions to launch with the film's release, with the PS2 version hitting stores when the DVD does for some strange reason.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment presents Speed Racer - the videogame

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will launch the Speed Racer videogame based on the upcoming film written and directed by the Wachowski brothers. Speed Racer is a Warner Bros. Pictures presentation in association with Village Roadshow Pictures, of a Silver Pictures production. The game will be available in 2008 on the Wii and Nintendo DS systems as the Speed Racer film hits cinemas. It will be released on the PlayStation2 computer entertainment system with the DVD launch.

In the Wii and PlayStation2 system games, developed by Sidhe Interactive and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, players will be able to take on the role of the characters from the film, getting behind the wheels of each character's signature vehicles to experience firsthand the film's high adrenaline, combative racing style. The car-fu style of action within the game will closely represent the action style being designed by the Wachowski brothers for the film itself as they lend direction and assets to the development team directly from their Berlin set. John Gaeta, a long time Wachowski collaborator and Co-VFX Supervisor on the Speed Racer film, is working with Sidhe and WBIE to assist in maintaining a close film-to-game aesthetic connection.

"Speed Racer is an exceptionally creative property and teamed with the Wachowski brothers' vision it makes for action-packed racing gameplay," said Samantha Ryan, senior vice president, development and production, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. "The game will capture the intensity of the racing in the film to give gamers and movie fans a chance to take the wheel after the experience the film."

The game's development for the Wii and PlayStation2 system platforms is led by the New Zealand-based Sidhe, a game development studio recognised for producing high-quality entertainment titles with world-class creative and software development skills. Developing across console, handheld, and PC, Sidhe has created a range of innovative products including a variety of racing titles.

Written and directed by the Wachowski brothers (The Matrix trilogy, V for Vendetta) and produced by Joel Silver, Speed Racer is based on the classic series created by anime pioneer Tatsuo Yoshida. A live-action family adventure, Speed Racer follows the young race-car driver Speed in his quest for glory on and off the track in his thundering Mach 5.

The film will feature other characters that fans of the show will remember, including Speed's family and his mysterious arch-rival, Racer X. The new high-octane actioner will combine the kind of revolutionary visual effects and cutting-edge storytelling that have become the benchmarks of the Wachowski brothers' films, bringing Speed Racer into the 21st century. The film stars Emile Hirsch ("Alpha Dog") as Speed, Christina Ricci ("Black Snake Moan") as Trixie and Matthew Fox (TV's "Lost") as Racer X as well as Oscar winner Susan Sarandon ("Dead Man Walking") and John Goodman ("Evan Almighty") as Mum and Pops Racer.