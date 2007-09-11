The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Spider-Man: Friend Or Foe Confirmed Friends

Well the bad news is the game still looks like Hasbro's Spider-Man & Friends Action Heroes. The good news is they still haven't managed to make the Black Cat look anything less than adorable. Mrowl. Activision has released this vignette showcasing Spider-Man's allies in the war against completely screwing up the Spider-Man video game franchise for all eternity. Nice to The Prowler get a little video game lovin, and the inadvertent guest-appearance of the Small Soldiers trooper as Colonel Fury is nice touch.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles