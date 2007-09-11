Spider-Man: Friend Or Foe Confirmed Friends

Well the bad news is the game still looks like Hasbro's Spider-Man & Friends Action Heroes. The good news is they still haven't managed to make the Black Cat look anything less than adorable. Mrowl. Activision has released this vignette showcasing Spider-Man's allies in the war against completely screwing up the Spider-Man video game franchise for all eternity. Nice to The Prowler get a little video game lovin, and the inadvertent guest-appearance of the Small Soldiers trooper as Colonel Fury is nice touch.