Square Enix Moves Into Ad-Driven Casual Gaming

Final Fantasy? NOT casual. No room for in-game ads, either! Which means there's a gap in Squeenix's catalogue. A gap that's being filled by a partnership announced that will see Square Enix and Japanese portal site Nifty team up to provide a whole bunch of casual, ad-supported games. Square provide the games, Nifty provide the portal, and ads that appear between levels provide the cash money. Square Enix ventures into ad-supported casual games [Develop]