Square Enix Wants More America Money

107_0715cloud.jpg Let's face it: Square Enix makes Japanese RPGs, and that's about it. Sure, not the most diverse portfolio, but hey, it pays the bills and some people like those games. But with Japan in its back pocket, Square Enix wants the American market, and it wants it bad. Says Square Enix senior vice-president Michiro Sasaki:

We need to seek co-operation with a US publisher — we need local content. Our strength is in role-playing games and fantasy titles, so it is a bit difficult to appeal to the US market.

Currently, only ten to twenty percent of Square Enix's revenues come from the US market. Sasaki wants to make it "half" within two to three years. What do you think, can Square Enix do that? Appeal to the average American gamer? Square Wants America [FT via Game|Life]

